A shortfall of about $6,000 may cancel the spring sports program in the Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District.

Angela Lloyd, president of the Community Boosters, said Wednesday that her group has been able to raise only $12,500 of the $18,500 needed for spring sports that include boys baseball, lacrosse, tennis, track and girls softball.

The money needs to be collected by March 1 to allow time for signups and planning.

Mrs. Lloyd, whose organization helped the district with funding for the fall and winter athletics programs, said the blame for the shortfall could be placed on the parents of the student athletes.

The group solicited help from the parents but received responses from only 28 percent of the 200 to whom letters were mailed. "The parents of the athletes are the ones who are not helping," she said. "They just have not responded."

Funding for the programs must be sought from private sources because district voters several times last year rejected an interscholastic sports proposition. The boosters have been selling raffle tickets, holding sales and running a number of other fund-raising activities.

Reacting to the funding problem, the School Board made all coaching appointments contingent on receipt of the money.

In other action, the board approved $68,132 in change orders for construction at Colonial Village Elementary School. According to architect James Bazemore, the extra work in the $2.7 million project includes electrical, plumbing and other work projects not included in the original plans.

Joseph Thoman Jr., assistant superintendent for business and personnel, said the money would come out of $250,000 left over from money set aside for asbestos removal. The funds were not spent because the district saved money by using its own crews rather than outside contractors.

The board also:

Was told by School Superintendent Joel Radin that his recommended budget for 1991-92 will be presented next Wednesday. He said he would use Gov. Cuomo's proposed school aid package as his "best-case scenario" in the preparation.

Radin also gave the board copies of a proposed maintenance budget submitted by administrators and principals. In it, spending for next year is targeted at $30,440,572, which reflects an increase of 6.69 percent from this year.

Decided to review the reports of four architects on building a new elementary school. The board will meet with the architects April 9 and 16.