Pratt & Lambert Inc. said today its fourth-quarter earnings plummeted 42 percent as the sagging economy cut into the Buffalo-based company's paint and construction adhesive sales.

"A difficult economy, exacerbated by events in the Mideast, had a chilling effect on several of our markets during the year's final months," said Raymond D. Stevens Jr., Pratt & Lambert's president.

Pratt & Lambert said its profits fell to $343,000, or 6 cents a share, during the final three months of last year, compared with $593,000, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier. Sales declined at a much slower pace, falling 1.2 percent to $55.7 million from $56.4 million.

For the entire year, the paint manufacturer said its net income fell 12.8 percent to $5.6 million, or 98 cents a share, from $6.4 million, or $1.06 per share, a year earlier. Net sales slipped 1 percent to $243.1 million from $245.5 million.

J.J. Castiglia, the company's president, said declining construction had been most apparent in the demand for Pratt & Lambert's architectural finishes and the adhesives it makes for the building industry.

"While business in the West was strong, those gains failed to overcome the effect of declines in the Northeast, where economic conditions were particularly severe," Castiglia said.

The company's profits from its industrial product sector "held up well during the year," while its corrosion control systems, coatings and adhesives for packaging and aircraft finishes also were profitable, Castiglia said.

And while the company plans to come out with an expanded line of premium paints and a new tint base system during the second quarter, Stevens said the outlook for this year largely depends on a resurgence in consumer confidence.