Collections from New York's three major taxes were more than $5 million below projections in January, indicating a continuing decline in the state's fiscal health, state Comptroller Edward Regan says.

In all, the state ended up $17.7 million further in the fiscal hole than it had expected to be, Regan said Tuesday.

Despite the latest dose of bad news on the state's revenue front, Gov. Cuomo said he saw no need to revise his projection of a $900 million budget deficit for the current fiscal year, at least not yet.

The governor also said that at this point he saw no reason to revise his prediction of a potential $6 billion budget deficit for the fiscal year that begins April 1. That $6 billion problem includes the $900 million deficit that Cuomo plans to roll over into the next fiscal year.

Cuomo's plan to deal with the potential $6 billion deficit, in large part through $4.5 billion in reduced spending, has prompted howls of discontent from public employee unions, educators, mayors, students and artists. They would all suffer state aid reductions under Cuomo's plan that also proposes more than $1.2 billion in higher taxes.