EVERY DAY is Decoration Day at Channel 2. The news set is decorated with several huge yellow ribbons. With things so tight at WGRZ-TV, you wonder if the ribbons have broken their budget.

Channel 2's on-air staff members have been told politely to wear yellow ribbons, a conformist policy that they've accepted.

On Thursday, WGRZ aired a story about a young man who had tattooed his support of the troops on his arm. "I think I'll just stick to my ribbon," said anchor Laurie Lisowski.

That's more than can be said at Channels 4 and 7. Ribbons appear to be "in" now at Channel 4, "out" at Channel 7. It used to be the other way around.

Channel 4 anchor Kevin O'Connell wears his ribbon at noon, but he is ribbonless at 6 and 11 p.m. when he substitutes for Bob Koop.

Channel 7 anchor Susan Banks wore a ribbon when the war began. One day she wore a ribbon, a flag and some wings, which prompted one wag to wonder if she was going to salute before she read the news. Last week, Banks and anchor Kathleen Leighton stopped wearing their ribbons.

The yellow ribbon has become the symbol for so many things that it really is meaningless.

In local news, the ribbon is a symbol, all right -- a symbol for how local news departments will cater to and yield to public opinion for fear that failing to do so will hurt their community image.

Some journalists are grappling with whether wearing the ribbons compromises their objectivity.

"What do they mean?" says Channel 4 reporter Lee Coppola. "I really don't know. As a journalist I don't think you should wear a yellow ribbon, because it makes a statement. A journalist shouldn't be making a statement, whatever that statement is and however good that statement is perceived to be."

Channel 4 staffers joined the fashion statement after O'Connell addressed a veterans group and was asked why Channel 4 staffers were the only ones who weren't wearing them.

"It has nothing to do with making a political statement," said

O'Connell. "It is strictly a show of support for our men and women. That doesn't take away any, if you want to call it, of my journalistic credibility. I'm a broadcaster; I'm a communicator. If some feel you can't be a journalist and wear it, so be it. That is their point of view and they're entitled. I respect theirs. I hope they respect mine."

O'Connell isn't being allowed to wear the ribbon at 6 and 11 p.m., because those are Koop's newscasts and he doesn't wear them. Neither does 11 p.m. anchor Jacquie Walker. They aren't any less patriotic than Channel 2's Yellow Bunch. They are more understanding of journalistic ethics.

"I have a real problem with a journalist wearing any kind of symbol that would show where they might stand politically on any issue," said Walker.

In a statement to his troops, Channel 4 News Director Tony Ballew ruled that ribbons could be worn only if everybody on the same newscast wore them. However, rules are made to be broken. Some days O'Connell wears his and co-anchor Carol Jasen doesn't wear one. On Sunday, weatherman Chuck Gurney wore a ribbon, but anchor Rich Newberg didn't.

Ballew denies that pressure from veterans groups or the other stations led to his ribbon stand. "If you're asking me are we sensitive to the wishes of the viewers, of course," said Ballew. "We work for them."

Our system works better when the press is an educator and not a cheerleader.

Channel 7 News Director Linda Levy said she gave her staffers a choice on whether to wear the ribbons. Levy admits she occasionally reminds a forgetful Keith Radford to put his on, but denies she orders anyone to wear them.

Radford says he wears the ribbon because he spent some time in Saudi Arabia "and this is a pretty emotional thing. I wear it for the people of the 914th (Air Force Reserve unit) and hope they come home. It has no political meaning at all."

Banks' about-face came after she stopped to analyze her early emotions.

"In the beginning, wearing them was an emotional reaction and I didn't give it much thought," she said. "They showed an individual's support for our people. Now there has been some confusion as to what they mean and the significance of them has been rendered sort of murky. Now it has become more of a political thing. I don't feel like wearing it on the air."

Banks, who lost her father in the Vietnam War and has a son-in-law and some friends serving in the Persian Gulf, added that she will wear a ribbon when she is off the air.

Leighton said it was originally "suggested" that she wear a ribbon and she did so as an expression of support for people in the community who are putting their lives on the line. She added that she stopped wearing them as their meaning changed.

"As a journalist, I feel it is a cloudy issue," said Leighton. "I don't believe we should be making a statement on the air. It is not our job."

Levy defends the ribbons, saying: "You must remember, in local news you are a member of the community."

News organizations should have as much or more allegiance to their profession as they do to their community. The public frequently doesn't understand their function. Last week, 71 percent of those who answered a Channel 7 poll felt that Western journalists should not report from Iraq, because their reports are censored. Those viewers didn't trust themselves to differentiate between propaganda and news.

TV stations should educate viewers about the importance of a free press appearing objective, rather than pander to public opinion. You might expect Iraqi anchors to make statements. You don't expect American anchors to make them.

