A Mass of Christian Burial was offered today in St. Teresa's Catholic Church for Donald J. Scanlon, 68, who died Monday (Feb. 18, 1991) in his Seneca Street home.

Scanlon, known to friends as "Smudge," was buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna.

A South Buffalo native, Scanlon graduated in 1941 from South Park High School and served as a machinist's mate in the Coast Guard during World War II.

After the war, he returned to Buffalo and attended Bryant & Stratton Business Institute. He then started a 20-year career with National Gypsum Co., where he eventually became supervisor of office machinery and equipment.

He retired in the mid-1970s when the company ended its Buffalo operations.

Scanlon was a member of Monsignor Nash Council 3875, Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by three sisters, Josita Reilly, Eleanor Devany and Veronica Kane.