A foot of snow combined with temperatures in the teens and winds gusting up to 37 mph made for hazardous driving Thursday night from southern Erie County to the Pennsylvania state line.

Whiteouts and icy roads were reported throughout the Southern Tier, leading to the closing of Route 17 in Chautauqua County for two hours and an accident on Curriers Road in Chaffee that seriously injured one man.

The westbound lanes of Route 17 between the Randolph and Steamburg exits were closed from 6 to 8 p.m. to clear a tractor-trailer that skidded into the center median, state police said.

They also reported very poor road conditions in southern Chautauqua County, particularly around Chautauqua Lake.

State police at Olean said snowsqualls were creating hazardous whiteouts there.

In southern Erie County, a Chaffee man suffered internal and head injuries after the tractor-snowblower he was driving was struck by a vehicle in front of his home about 1 p.m. during a whiteout.

Sheriff's deputies said Elwood Benstead, 75, of 13800 Curriers Road, Chaffee, was backing onto the road when he was hit. The driver was not charged.

Benstead underwent surgery at Bertram Chaffee Memorial Hospital in Springville where he was in serious condition.

In Niagara County, Campbell Boulevard near Hinman Road in Lockport was closed for nearly five hours after a tractor-trailer jackknifed and was hit by a car that went into a ditch, according to sheriff's deputies.

Deputy Scott Barnes said the truck driver, Thomas A. Cavalieri, 25, of 384 North Transit Road, Lockport, and the car driver, Timothy Lutes, 33, of 2554 Moor Road, Ransomville, were both treated at Lockport Memorial Hospital.

The accident occurred shortly before noon when the tractor trailer struck a snow bank in the road. No charges were lodged.

Earlier Thursday, the Skyway in Buffalo and Route 16 in southern Erie County were closed due to whiteouts and icy conditions but were reopened in the afternoon.

The Skyway was closed from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Traffic on Route 219 was slow, with numerous cars off the road and reports of minor injuries, according to Orchard Park Police Chief Robert Henning.

The blowing snow brought morning rush-hour traffic to a crawl, resulted in numerous minor accidents and closed schools south of the city.

Commuters from south of the Buffalo said their drive to work -- normally about 30 minutes -- took more than two hours.

While a foot of snow was reported south of the city, only 1.4 inches were recorded at Greater Buffalo International Airport.