June Durham will present an illustrated talk on "Susannah and Other Wesley Women" at a luncheon for United Methodist Women of Central Park United Methodist Church Feb. 14 at noon in the church. Mrs. Durham is the wife of the Rev. David E. Durham, pastor of the church. Members of the executive board will be hostesses.

Donna Stierheim is president of the women's organization for another year. Other officers for 1991 are vice president, Evelyn Riffel; secretary, Jane Hunt; treasurer, Sally Giordano. Mission coordinators are Mrs. Durham, Christian personhood; Laura Martin, global concerns; Placid Parker, Christian social involvement; Elsie Gray, supportive community.