The School Board Tuesday appointed David Giambrone, a physical education teacher with administrative certification, interim assistant Middle School principal for an indefinite period.

He replaces David Walling, who took a position with the Holland Central School District.

High School Principal Thomas Heary said this was the first time in 15 years that an administrator was appointed from the faculty. A long-term substitute was hired for Giambrone's teaching position.

In other personnel business, the board accepted the retirements of teachers T. Dean Shaw and Clarence Wood.

The board will hold a daylong workshop session with the Fredonia Teachers Association Saturday to "informally exchange ideas," according to board President A. Cutler Silliman.

The board approved a two-year agreement, the first, with the Fredonia Civil Service Employees Association. The contract sets terms and conditions of employment, including salaries, benefits and seniority rights, Superintendent James M. Merrins said.

Dr. Mary Kay Urbanik, assistant to the superintendent, said the adult education program showed a $464 profit for the fall semester. Three field trips and 21 courses were offered to 335 participants. The most popular was five-hour driver's prelicensing course.

The district will again be the lead agency for the Chautauqua County School Boards Association's summer enrichment program. Some of the classes will be held on the East Main Street campus. The program depends on state funding.

In financial matters, the district's spending is following the projected schedule, Business Manager Carter Town said. Investment income is also on target, he added. The district has received all state aid payments to date. No information has been received from Albany on how promised cuts will be made, he said.