Two former Buffalo Sabres switched jerseys Tuesday night as the Quebec Nordiques acquired goaltender Jacques Cloutier from the Chicago Blackhawks for much-traveled veteran Tony McKegney.

Cloutier, 31, in his ninth NHL season, has been a backup to rookie Ed Belfour this season, compiling a 3.57 goals-against average in 10 games. With Quebec, he likely will play a similar role behind weary Ron Tugnutt, who has appeared in 45 of Quebec's first 52 games.

McKegney, 32, is joining his seventh NHL team, including his sixth in the last six years. In 50 games with the Nordiques, he had 33 points, including 17 goals.