Eden voters will decide in a referendum whether the town should purchase land to develop a park in the largely rural community.

Town Clerk Mary Louise Schwanz said today that more than the required 130 signatures had been validated on a petition seeking a referendum on a proposal to spend up to $91,000 for the park from a recreation reserve fund.

Petitions bearing the signatures of at least 5 percent of those who voted in the last gubernatorial election, or 130 in Eden's case, were needed to force a referendum, Ms. Schwanz said. She said the petition for the referendum would be submitted to the Town Board at its next meeting, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.

The referendum would be held 60 to 75 days after the petition is submitted to the board, she said.

She said 308 signatures were collected. In the referendum, residents would consider whether to approve purchasing 69 acres of land at 7884 Sisson Highway near Hardt Road.

Supervisor William A. Feasley said the town has an option to buy the farm owned and operated by the Lilga brothers, Alton, 83, and Clarence, 73. The price is $1,200 per acre, or $84,000.

The property includes 35 acres of tillable land, 35 acres of woodland and 3,500 feet of frontage on the south branch of Eighteen-Mile Creek.

Officials became interersted in the land when a survey showed that 60 percent of 2,200 people favored putting aside land for a park, according to Paul Zittel, the town recreation chairman, who first proposed the idea.

Councilman Rudolph Schasel, who abstained from a vote on the purchase Dec. 12, questioned whether the town would be able to n creating park

obtain funding toward the purchase from the state or federal governments.

He also expressed doubt whether a rural community such as Eden needs a park, whether Eden residents want a park and whether the town can afford to maintain one.

The money for the land has accumulated since 1966, when the board created a recreation reserve fund from its first sales tax receipts because it didn't know what else to do with the new money, Feasley said. Since then, the board has added periodically to that reserve, bringing it to its current level.