Kjell-Olof Bornemark's new thriller hints at the direction many post-glasnost spy novels may take. Their covert agents will be after economic, political and industrial secrets, not military ones.

Instead of NATO battle plans, the Soviet and East German operatives in "The Henchman" are seeking specifics about tools, metals, chemicals and manufacturing processes. And they're out to get the information any way they can, through bribery, theft, blackmail and even murder.

"The Henchman" is set in bustling Stockholm, where a trade fair is in full swing on the eve of the Berlin Wall's tumble and the Cold War's end. Longtime East German agent Jonas Frey, a free-lance journalist in the Swedish capital, is told by his Berlin boss to cooperate with a mysterious, imported colleague on a puzzling mission whose purpose is kept secret even from Frey.

What's really up is a stratagem by the Soviet KGB to use the services of its client state, the German Democratic Republic, to rid itself of some lesser Swedish mole agents in an effort to protect a far more important mole it has planted high in Sweden's official hierarchy.

Bornemark's novels (he has also written "The Messenger Must Die" and "The Dividing Line") are almost clinically dispassionate, powerfully understated, immensely engrossing. Which is why he has won the Sherlock prize for best thriller of the year, awarded by the Swedish Academy of Detection.