The study from Roswell Park Cancer Institute, which was reported Dec. 13 in The Buffalo News, to "link vasectomies to higher prostate cancer risk" has many weaknesses. After review of this study, the America Urologic Association has stated that the report does not establish an increased risk for the following reasons:

When this type of questionnaire data is analyzed for any possible link, some apparently significant correlation may be found by chance alone.

Asymptomatic cancer of the prostate usually goes undetected. It would more likely be detected in those under greater surveillance, such as patients who have had vasectomies as well as those with other urologic problems.

Patients with nonprostate cancer are not a good comparison group because the lifestyle of patients seeking vasectomy may be of less cancer risk.

Using the data as reported, without breaking it down into smaller groups by age and time since surgery, there was actually a 1 percent decrease in risk of prostate cancer.

DR. DAVID B. LILLIE

Tonawanda