Sandra Lee Wirth took the oath of office as the 1991 president of the Greater Buffalo Association of Realtors at the annual inaugural ball held at Brierwood Country Club last Saturday. Supreme Court Justice Hon. Henry G. Gossel of West Seneca admini-stered the oath of office.

Ms. Wirth, an active leader in real estate and in the community for over twenty years, is the broker-owner of Metro Sandra Lee Wirth Realtor, West Seneca.

She also is a state director for the New York State Association of Realtors, and active on numerous state and local real estate committees.

She is a New York state certified real estate instructor, and has earned the national professional designations of Certified Residential Broker, Certified Residential Specialist and Graduate of the Realtors Institute.

The GBAR's newly installed officers include: Gary Kenline, president-elect; Margaret Hartman, treasurer/secretary; Merle Whitehead, Jr., first vice-president; and Louise Arnone, second vice-president. The oath of office was administered by GBAR past-president John Riordan.

Newly installed directors, who will serve a three-year term of office include: Terry S. Allen, Roberg Ganey, Margaret Hartman, Gary P. Kenline, Lynda F. Mason, John McCarthy. Susan Vogt will serve a two year term as an institutional director. William Brennan, attorney for the association, administered their oath of office.

Mary Ann Kustich completed her term as 1990 president of the GBAR by recognizing the retiring officers and directors as recipients of plaques recognizing their years of service. Retiring officers included: Sandra Lee Wirth, William Horohoe, Judith Winklhofer, E. Thomas Hollander, and Louis Atti. Retiring Directors are: Louise Arnone, Ronald Boehm, Anita Pace, Russell Romano, Robert Schneider and Robert Stearns.

In her inaugural address, Ms. Wirth said, "During the coming year, the Greater Buffalo Association of Realtors will begin to develop a public image campaign as a leader in the defense of private property rights. When the public thinks about realtors, they will think of us as well-informed, well-spoken professionals who are committed, not only to the real estate profession, but to the national association mission statement to protect the private property rights of the citizens of our communities."

She continued, "For those who believe that private property rights are guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States of America and that we don't need to defend them . . . I would only quote Bill North, the executive vice president of the National Association of Realtors who said, 'The only rights you have are the ones that you are prepared to defend.'"

Ms. Wirth promised the GBAR members that as their president the GBAR is prepared to defend all issues that affect a property owner's right to own, transfer or sell real property.

She asked for total member involvement from all aspects of the professional trade association and declared 1991 the "Year of the Members."

She also noted that quarterly forums will be intriducted for the membership so that each realtor can participate in and have a voice in the performance of the association.

The local trade association has approximately 5,000 professional members which includes appraisers, attorneys, mortgage bankers, brokers, owners, managers and sales agents.