When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, Van Miller has seen it all. Well, almost all.

He's survived 2-14 seasons, hurricanes, demanding coaches.

But he was sidelined as the Bills play-by-play man during all but one season of the O.J. Simpson era. WBEN-AM lost the Bills to WKBW-AM from 1970 to 1979, and KB hired Al Meltzer to do play-by-play.

Miller returned as the Bills voice when WBEN got the rights back in 1979. His status as play-by-play man was briefly unclear after WGR-AM was awarded the rights in 1990. What would he have felt like if WGR had hired someone else in the Bills Super Bowl season?

"I would have been crushed," he said.

Miller became Voice of the Bills in 1960, the team's first year. The WBEN sports staff included Chuck Healy, Dick Rifenburg and Ralph Hubbell, all bigger names.

"Dick Gallagher was the Bills general manager," said Miller. "He took a liking to me. I said, 'Gee, I'd like to broadcast the games.' I had done a lot of high school football. High school games are tougher than pro games. I had done one game from the tailgate of a truck behind the end zone if you can imagine that."

When he was given the job, Miller recalls that one broadcaster questioned his abilities.

"Bill Mazer was the No. 1 sports guy in town at WGR and was totally outraged that WGR didn't get the games. He wanted in the worst way to do them. He said WBEN didn't have anybody who could do the games. I will say to Mazer's credit that he called up and congratulated me later and said he didn't know I could do a good job."

He recalls the Bills' first preseason touchdown vividly.

"Maurice Bassett on a short run down the west end zone at the old Rockpile," said Miller. He has many other memories, although he is sketchy on the exact dates. He even claims he doesn't remember how old he was when he was hired by the Bills.

"On the road, incredibly, I did everything alone," said Miller. "I would do a pregame show, halftime and post-game show."

The voice wasn't the first thing to go.

"In Denver, it got so cold my kidneys were aching," said Miller, with a slight hint of embarrassment. "A couple of times I actually had to use some relief in the booth. What are you going to do? I had a beer cup."

This certainly gives the words "Miller Time" new meaning.

"I remember another time in Denver this attractive blond woman walked in the booth area with this gorgeous fur coat. She smiled at me. I said hello. She said hello. She asked if she could stay and watch the game from there. I didn't think she would stay the whole game and postgame. I walked out of there in a crouch. I couldn't very well relieve myself under these circumstances."

Miller has happier road memories. He recalls playing liar's poker with the Bills first coach, Buster Ramsey, on airplane trips and getting some travel tips from Ramsey as well.

"I can recall my first trip to San Francisco," said Miller. "Heck, I was a kid from Dunkirk and I wanted to see the world. I went to the Golden Gate Bridge, to Sausalito. I hit all the sights. And Buster said to me, 'Miller. The cocktail hour starts at 5:30 p.m. I want you to be there.

"I don't want you sightseeing.' "

In other words, 5:30 was Miller Time for Ramsey. Ramsey could be just as demanding on some of his players.

"Tommy O'Connell was the quarterback and he was a short guy," said Miller. "He did a pretty good job for the Bills. But one day Buster said 'as for you, Mickey Rooney, I'm going to find another quarterback.' "

Miller recalls that one year Cookie Gilchrist was looking to find more than the end zone.

"Cookie was unbelievable," said Miller. "One year he bought 5,000 Cookie Gilchrist earmuffs to sell at a home game in December. We kicked off in 60 degree weather. So that investment wasn't too good."

He recalls a different weather problem before a game with the Boston Patriots. He advised Patriot owner Billy Sullivan not to postpone a Saturday game because of a hurricane alert.

"He said, 'Miller get the hell out of the office.' They played 70 high school games that day in decent weather. We kicked off Sunday afternoon in a monsoon and the Bills got hammered something like 50 to something (52-21)."

Of course, over the years suffering and the Bills seemed to go together like milk and cookies. Did Miller ever think they would never get to the Super Bowl?

"Certainly when you are 2-14 you wonder if you are going to get to the next game,"' said Miller.

But here he is, 31 years later, ready to call his first Super Bowl. Since the Bills-New York Giants game is on ABC-TV, there might not be that many radio listeners.

He disagrees with the assessment made here that he has lost a step, possibly because his sight isn't as good as it once was or because his new analysts -- Pete Weber and Ed Rutkowski -- aren't as strong as WBEN's John Murphy.

"People have told me I've never sounded better," said Miller.

"Everybody in the organization is more popular when the team is winning. They love the owner, the general manager, the players and they love the announcer. It is a lot more fun listening to a game when you win 51-3. Who wants to listen to a game when you lose 34-7 and go 2-14? That is like going to a lousy movie."

Now that he has reached the Super Bowl, would Miller consider retiring from his Channel 4 and WGR duties?

"As far as TV I don't know," said Miller. "I have a contract and I enjoy working with the TV people. They've been very good to me. I really haven't made any decision."