Oil prices drifted lower in the slowest session of the week Friday as investors decided it was too risky to trade into the weekend with war raging in the Middle East. Crude oil for March delivery closed down 36 cents at $21.35 a barrel. For the week, oil gained $2.10.

Oil products were mixed, with unleaded gasoline for February delivery ending 0.07 cent higher at 62.67 cents a gallon. For the week, it rose 4.89 cents. Heating oil closed down 0.45 cent at 69.37 cents a gallon, and stood 7.85 cents higher for the week.