Everyone gets his very own table at these daily Super Bowl media gatherings. But Ray Bentley and Shane Conlan defied custom here Thursday morning and set up both their name cards at the same table. Friends and inside linebackers, side by side to the end.

"This is our idea," said Bentley, not one of your real conformist types. "We do what we want. I figured I'd get Shane over here and pick up his scraps."

Bentley and Conlan pick up a lot of scraps in their roles as the Bills' inside linebackers. To be more specific, they pick up leftover running backs who manage to penetrate the defensive front and invade their area of the 3-4 defense.

And early Sunday evening in Super Bowl XXV, the inside linebackers might have to be their best against the Giants, who will no doubt try to set the tempo with their punishing, incessant ground attack. They are not likely to relent until the Bills prove they can stop it.

"Yeah, going into it you'd say that's the key," Bentley said. "We thought that was the key going into the Raiders' game until the sky started raining points for us. You never know what's going to happen. But without a doubt, the key going in is our ability to stop them from running and controlling the clock."

The Giants are well-aware that the Bills have been susceptible to the inside running game this season. They also know that one way to neutralize the Bills' no-huddle is to keep Jim Kelly and his skillful accomplices off the field for long stretches at a time.

In their 15-13 victory over San Francisco last week, the Giants did just that, holding the ball for nearly 40 minutes. Even the fearsome no-huddle would have problems putting up big numbers given just one-third of the clock in which to do so.

"The key is we have to get 11 people to the football," Conlan said, "and everybody has to fill their gaps. If we can get that, we'll be all right. If we don't, if we have holes, they'll exploit them."

Buffalo's run defense seemed easily exploitable earlier in the year. During a five-game stretch, starting with the loss in Miami, they gave up an average of 146 yards a game, and a significant amount of it was gained straight through the heart of the defense.

But adjustments were made, responsibilities were made clear, schemes were made to better suit the talent, and the run defense came around. Over the next nine weeks, culminating with the division-clinching win over the Dolphins, opponents were held to just under 100 yards a game.

"I don't think our defense was where we wanted it to be coming out of training camp," Bentley said, "due to holdouts and personnel assignments. It took us a little while to jell, but we did jell.

"Now this is the final exam," he said. "We've done very well in the class so far, but if you don't pass the final exam you don't pass the class."

Chuck Dickerson, the Bills' defensive line coach, agreed wholeheartedly. Dickerson, as you might imagine, has been effusive about everything this week. You don't need a table and a name card to get Chuck's gums going. Ask for his phone number and he recites the telephone book. He was even carrying on about the free shampoo in the hotel bathroom. Honest.

But Dickerson is dead serious about one thing, and you can guess what that is.

"Well, if we don't stop the run, it's going to be a hell of a long day for the Buffalo Bills," Dickerson said. "Because I want to tell you right now, there is no doubt in my mind, or Bill Parcells' mind, or the Giants offensive line's mind, that they're going to run the ball on us. I know they're going to. The only discrepancy in thinking is, they think they're going to score and run, and I think we're going to stop them.

"So you know, there's a difference of opinion," he said, "and at 6:15 Sunday night we're going to settle who's right."