Japanese scientists said today they had artificially reproduced a gene that plays an important role in causing asthma, the respiratory ailment that is the most widespread chronic disease in the developed world.

The University of Tokyo scientists, reporting in the scientific journal Nature, said their discovery could make it possible for the first time to design effective drugs against asthma and other inflammatory diseases.

Asthma is caused by an inflammation of lung and bronchial tissue that restricts the victim's ability to breathe freely.

The gene, called a cell receptor, provides the gateway into the cell for infection by Platelet Activating Factor, a protein believed to play a crucial role in the serious attacks that accompany bronchial asthma and toxic shock syndrome.

Medical researchers constantly search for cell receptors for disease-causing proteins because they can then design drugs that dismantle the receptor, in effect locking the disease out.

PAF receptors have been particularly difficult to identify and clone because PAF is rapidly absorbed into the system.

Using a piece of guinea pig lung, the research team was able to clone -- duplicate in a test tube -- a gene that allows a potent inflammatory agent to attach itself to the surface of a cell.

As many as one in 10 people in Europe and North America suffer from the disease. The percentage is even higher with schoolchildren, for whom it can sometimes be fatal.