With the fear of terrorism prompting thousands to stay home, an unusually small crowd of pro-life demonstrators made the annual "March for Life" to the Capitol Tuesday.

Capitol Police estimated that 25,000 people attended the march, while organizers put the number at more than 50,000. About 75 Western New Yorkers attended a prayer breakfast before the march, compared to 700 last year.

Nellie J. Gray, president of the March for Life, said she was happy about the size of the crowd, given the war in the Persian Gulf and the minus 4 wind chill factor at the time of the rally.

The crowd shivered through an hour of speeches by President Bush, several congressmen and Right-to-Life leaders.

After the rally, demonstrators marched past a counter-demonstration sponsored by the National Organization for Women. About 100 people from NOW displayed placards featuring 25,000 signatures from Americans supporting abortion.

The anti-abortion forces taunted the representatives from NOW, but police reported no violence and no arrests.

The demonstrators then marched to Capitol Hill, where the Western New Yorkers visited the offices of local congressmen and senators.

Stasia Zoladz Vogel, president of the Buffalo Regional Right to Life Committee, said the demonstrators got a warm welcome everywhere but at the office of Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan. There, many demonstrators never got further than the front door, where two aides for the Democratic senator sat at a table, took the demonstrators' names and promised that the senator would respond to their requests.

Moynihan's spokesman, Brian Connolly, said the senator's staff always sets up tables outside the office on the day of the march because the office is too small to accommodate crowds.

Demonstrators from Western New York said that the thought of Iraqi terrorism had crossed their minds.

"It's the nation's capital, and that's where they would strike," said Ellen Sonnenberg of West Seneca. "But I figured that if other people were so concerned that they wouldn't come, that made it more important that I came."