Three persons were arrested Tuesday evening in connection with the theft of numerous CB radios.

Charged with criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief was Kenneth Mettler, 23, of 1929 Niagara Ave.

Patrick Haggerty, 23, of 1908 Niagara St., was charged with criminal possession of stolen property, and Mark Tonelleto, 19, also of 1908 Niagara St., was charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

Detectives Anthony Conte and John Donner said six CB radios taken from vehicles belonging to Santa Rosa Trucking in Allen Avenue and a vehicle of a 23rd Street resident were recovered.

Conte said Tonelleto was also wanted by state police on a larceny complaint.