Economic downturn aside, a number of Buffalo-area businesses are moving forward with expansion plans, confident that now is the time to grow.

One such firm is Volland Electric Equipment Corp., which plans to break ground Wednesday for its new $1.25 million, 25,000-square-foot facility in the Gardenville Industrial Park in Cheektowaga.

The new facility will allow the firm to improve operating efficiency plus consolidate operations now divided among five buildings located at 1511 Niagara St. in Buffalo.

The four-acre site also allows room to grow; square footage could be doubled on the site. It is anticipated that Volland's current payroll will increase to 54 from the current 39 within five years.

"We just needed more space. We've averaged 20 percent growth over the last six years," said E.R. Graham, Volland president. The company's annual sales total about $6 million.

Volland, which specializes in the sale and repair of electric motors, crane and hoist equipment and electric drive controls, primarily to Western New York customers, was founded in 1943 by Alexander T. Volland. Then vice president of Erie Electric, he planned to help fill the electric motor shortage created by World War II.

Within three years, business growth forced a move to the current Niagara Street location from the original facility on Ellicott Street downtown.

Now, expansion again forces a move, this time to a single-floor facility that will include a great deal of energy-saving heating and power equipment sold by Volland's distribution division. The new building will include a machine shop, training and demonstration facilities and corporate offices.

ADF Construction Corp. designed and will build the facility.