Ford Motor Co.

World's second largest auto company expects fourth quarter loss. Earnings per share for first nine months of this year are down 60 percent because of weak U.S. economy, lower vehicle production and higher marketing and product costs. Company's $3 per share dividend is not considered secure by many analysts. Ford is investing $260 million to upgrade its Woodlawn Stamping Plant.

Common stock data

Latest close .... $26 3/4

52-week range .... $25 - $49 1/8

Dividend; P/E ratio .... $3; 7.1

Beta .... Up: 0.05; Down: 1.46

Earnings per share

Fiscal year 1989 .... $8.22

Analysts' mean estimate

for fiscal year 1991 .... $2.54

Key financial ratios

Profit margin .... 1.7%

Return on common equity .... 16.9%

Return on total assets .... 1.1%

Debt to equity .... 365%

Current ratio .... 5.9

What a key exec says

The $260 million investment "means that Buffalo will be able to maintain its employment at, or near, current levels and will play a major role in this area's economy for many years to come."

Roman Krygier, head of Ford's Stamping Division

SOURCES: Standard & Poor's; Media General; Zak's Investment Research.