Ford Motor Co.
World's second largest auto company expects fourth quarter loss. Earnings per share for first nine months of this year are down 60 percent because of weak U.S. economy, lower vehicle production and higher marketing and product costs. Company's $3 per share dividend is not considered secure by many analysts. Ford is investing $260 million to upgrade its Woodlawn Stamping Plant.
Common stock data
Latest close .... $26 3/4
52-week range .... $25 - $49 1/8
Dividend; P/E ratio .... $3; 7.1
Beta .... Up: 0.05; Down: 1.46
Earnings per share
Fiscal year 1989 .... $8.22
Analysts' mean estimate
for fiscal year 1991 .... $2.54
Key financial ratios
Profit margin .... 1.7%
Return on common equity .... 16.9%
Return on total assets .... 1.1%
Debt to equity .... 365%
Current ratio .... 5.9
What a key exec says
The $260 million investment "means that Buffalo will be able to maintain its employment at, or near, current levels and will play a major role in this area's economy for many years to come."
Roman Krygier, head of Ford's Stamping Division
