The United States will retaliate against South Korea unless it allows freer trade, U.S. Trade Representative Carla Hills said Friday.

"If we do not get a change in policy, we will certainly withdraw concessions that would otherwise be available to the Koreans," she said. Hills did not elaborate and officials in her office were not immediately available for comment. The U.S. has become increasingly concerned about South Korean trade policies in recent months. Of particular worry is a new campaign aimed at limiting imports of luxury goods.