The average age of a net saver in the United States now stands at 53, compared to 51 three years ago, says the National Center for Financial Education, a non-profit group in San Diego. Meanwhile, the average purchase on a credit card and the average debt outstanding has increased. As the population ages and its debts increase, income interruptions can hurt more. In order to improve your financial health, the organization recommends taking these steps in 1991:

Scrutinize and trim your spending.

Become a regular saver.

Make a written spending plan.

Review all your insurance coverages.

Understand your future Social Security benefits.

Understand pension and insurance benefits offered by your employer.

Make out a will and a durable power of attorney.

Check your credit files with local reporting agencies.