Thurman Thomas' 154-yard rushing effort against the Miami Dolphins Sunday moved him into the lead in the race for the NFL rushing title.

Thomas has 1,297 yards rushing, which puts him 16 yards ahead of former Oklahoma State teammate Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions.

San Diego's Marion Butts, who sat out Sunday's game against Kansas City with a foot injury, is third with 1,225 yards.

Thomas' 1,297 total is a career high, surpassing his 1,244-yard total of last season.

It also is the fourth highest season rushing total in Bills history. O.J. Simpson holds the top three season totals (2,003, 1,817 and 1,503).

Sunday's game was his fifth 100-yard effort of the season and the 12th of his career.

Thomas has a league-leading 1,807 yards from scrimmage, 107 behind his total of last season.

In other NFL statistics released Monday, Jim Kelly remains the top-rated quarterback in the league, and Scott Norwood is second in the league in scoring with 108 points.

Andre Reed continues to lead the AFC in receptions with 71, one ahead of Houston's Drew Hill. Reed is tied for fifth overall in the league.

Bruce Smith, who did not get a sack against the Dolphins, is tied with Kansas City linebacker Derrick Thomas for the league lead in sacks with 19.

In team statistics, the Bills are sixth in the NFL in total yards on offense and eighth in the league in yards allowed on defense.

The Bills had their normal day of watching films Monday and are off today, as usual. The coaches, however, are not off. They will spend today working on a game plan for Sunday's regular-season finale in Washington.

Head coach Marv Levy said there were no other injuries of note from the Miami game other than the season-ending broken leg suffered by receiver Don Beebe.

"He was coming on and playing well," Levy said. "I feel very badly for him. Here we come to the part of the season you've been playing for all year and he's going to miss it."

"We'll put him on IR (injured reserve) and activate somebody. I don't know who yet but we won't activate anybody until probably Saturday," Levy said.

Al Edwards takes Beebe's spot as the third wide receiver.

Not surprisingly, Levy said Frank Reich looked every bit as good in the analyzing of the game film as he did Sunday.

"He made good decisions. He did a good job on his pre-snap reads and in anticipating what might happen. He threw the ball well and played with a lot of poise," Levy said.

The Bills became the 21st team in NFL history to reach 13 wins in a season Sunday. Prior to this year, 12 of the last 15 teams to have 13 or more victories have gone to the Super Bowl.

James Lofton's 7-yard touchdown catch Sunday was the 61st of his career. . . . The Bills have outscored opponents by 79-14 in the fourth quarter in the past eight games.