Services for Allen W. Wittcop, 60, of Haseley Road, a retired engineer at Bell Aerosystems, Wheatfield, and a Navy veteran of the Korean War, will be conducted at 11 a.m. today in the Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport.

He died Friday (Dec. 21, 1990) in Lockport Memorial Hospital.

Wittcop had worked for 36 years at Bell before his retirement in 1989.

He worked as a volunteer at the Lockport Senior Citizens Center and at the food pantry of the Royalton Community Church.

Surviving are his wife, Geraldine Jakubowski Wittcop; two sons, Kim of Middleport and Dana; two daughters, Virginia Budziszewski of Girard, Pa., and Tammy Groff of Middleport; four brothers, Elton of Barker, James of Lockport, Wilfred of Appleton and Lewis; two sisters, Kathryn R. of Lockport and Agnes Smith of Apache Junction, Ariz., and 10 grandchildren.