As the Sabres slowly sink into the sunset and Rick Dudley sounds a lot like Kay Stephenson ("I saw a lot of positives in today's game"), as they continue to get creamed, I wonder why John Tucker still sits. Here is a healthy player who wants to play, who seems to make things happen and yet watches night after night.

Everyone says, "Don't worry, the season means nothing -- wait until the playoffs, why charge for it?"

Maybe Jim Schoenfeld should stay near the phone.

TOM TOY JR.

Buffalo