Jean Marie Rettig, 62, a native of Blasdell, died Friday (Dec. 21, 1990) in Leesburg, Fla., where she had lived since 1985. She will be buried in Leesburg.

She lived in Orchard Park before moving to Leesburg, where she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Moose Club and St. Paul's Catholic Church, both in Leesburg, and was an avid bingo player.

Survivors include her husband, Edward of Leesburg; two sons, John of Hamburg and Richard of Orchard Park; three daughters, Pamela Finnegan and Barbara Harmon, both of Leesburg, and Vicki Kohl of Orchard Park; a brother, Richard Roth of Springville; four sisters, Eileen Switzer of Plant City, Fla., Doris Hunt of Summerfield, Fla., Marion Hackett of Springville and Florence McCarthy of Blasdell, and eight grandchildren.