Wallace C. Piotrowski, 29, an attorney, has been endorsed by the West Seneca Democratic Committee for appointment as town justice.

Since the Town Board is 4-1 Democratic, it is considered likely that Piotrowski will receive the one-year appointment when the board holds its annual reorganizational meeting Jan. 7.

Christopher P. Walsh, committee chairman and a Town Board member, Thursday said Piotrowski received the unanimous support of the Executive Committee and was elected decisively from among a field of five candidates during a meeting Wednesday night.

The appointee will fill the vacancy to be created by the resignation of Town Justice Nelson H. Cosgrove, who was elected to the State Supreme Court. The person appointed is expected to seek election to the remaining two years of the four-year term next November. The post pays $18,742 a year.

Piotrowski said Thursday he feels he is qualified for the post, having served a year as a town prosecutor in 1988 and also as a defense attorney in criminal and civil matters.

He is a graduate of West Seneca West Senior High School, Canisius College and Ohio Northern University

Law School.

He was admitted to the bar in June 1987 and is an associate with the West Seneca law firm of Greenan and Lorigo.