Prudential-Bache Securities Inc. will report a 1990 loss of about $250 million, more than double what analysts had expected and a further sign of the malaise gripping Wall Street, its parent said Thursday.

The Prudential Insurance Co. of America also said it had injected $200 million in new capital into the struggling investment firm, which has abandoned or reduced several key businesses in a major restructuring.

The equity infusion is the latest move by a big corporate parent this year to contain losses at firms pummeled by a collapse in merger activity and the junk bond market.