I am not a pacifist or an isolationist, but I vehemently object to American boys sacrificing their lives for foreign countries. Weren't two world wars, Korea and Vietnam enough? Haven't we learned anything yet? Who would fight for us? No one, I assure you.

While fat old sheiks stay in luxury hotels sipping champagne miles away from their country, how many Kuwaiti males not trapped inside Kuwait have answered the call to defend their country? I do not want my sons or nephews dying for cowards who are not willing to defend their own country. Maybe President Bush and all the politicians in this world should send their sons to battle when they want to start a war.

I suspect American industrialists have financial interest in foreign oil.

Have you noticed the Texas oil wells, quiet for five years, have started pumping again? Is there any connection? President Bush and his oil friends have financial interests there.

My birthday is Jan 15. I do not want to remember my birthday as the start of World War III. Don't let anyone con you. It's greed, not morals, ruling this fiasco.

ELIZABETH J. CARLUCCI

Buffalo