Hamburg Town Supervisor Jack Quinn says he will not be a candidate next year for the Republican nomination for Erie County executive.

Quinn had been widely regarded as the front-runner for the GOP endorsement to run against County Executive Gorski, a Democrat.

Family considerations were mentioned by Quinn, who is married and has a son, 12, and a daughter, 8.

"I know what a countywide campaign takes, and it's just not the right time for me," Quinn said.

Thomas M. Reynolds, Erie County Republican chairman, said Quinn has all the qualities to be a winning candidate. But the chairman said he was not discouraged and expressed confidence that the GOP would field a viable candidate against Gorski.

Sources close to Reynolds said he was not surprised by Quinn's decision.

"In the last few weeks, it was apparent he didn't have the fire in the belly," said one source who asked not to be identified.

Reynolds said Gorski was vulnerable even before the anti-incumbent sentiment surfaced in this year's election campaign.

Reynolds said the search for a candidate would include prospects in the business community as well as in public office. The second group includes State Sens. Dale M. Volker, Depew, and John B. Sheffer II, Williamsville, plus Mary Lou Rath of Williamsville, County Legislature minority leader.

Quinn also mentioned Rep. Bill Paxon of Amherst as a prospective candidate, despite Paxon's insistence that he plans to remain in Congress.

Reynolds said he also would sound out lawyer Salvatore R. Martoche, a member of the State Investigation Commission, who was a former U.S. attorney and a former assistant secretary of labor and of the treasury.

Quinn was asked by the Clarence GOP Committee in August to consider a campaign for county executive.