The Catholic News Service (CNS) has recently introduced a new 900 telephone service called the Preview Line. By dialing (900) PREVIEW (773-8439), callers receive reviews and classifications of movies currently showing at theaters and available at video rental stores throughout the country.

"The service was developed in response to an explosion in the movie and video industries," said Thomas N. Lorsung, director and editor in chief of CNS. "There is considerable concern that parents have expressed about the values that are being shown on the screens across America and in our homes especially as VCRs have become more popular."

Lorsung added that this service is non-denominational and was designed to provide standard movie reviews as well as warnings about violence, sexual situations and rough language.

CNS's 900 Preview Line was developed by Advanced Telecom Services Inc. (ATS) -- a telecommunications company specializing in the 900 pay-per-call business. All calls are routed through AT&T's MultiQuest 900 network. Calls are priced at $1.50 for the first minute and 75 cents for each additional minute.

Irene Cara goes into a studio this week to record "No One But You," the love theme from the Christian-funded feature film "China Cry" -- which has been in release for more than three weeks. The song will be hurriedly edited over the credits of 200 existing prints of the film as they are in transition to new theaters.

Inserting Cara's vocal will involve "a simple edit" costing about $75 for each print, says Penland, a sound investment if the song gets radio airplay or a best song Oscar nomination.

"China Cry" is the true story of Nora Lam (played by Julia Nickson-Soul), a dedicated Chinese Communist in the 1950s who risked her life by openly converting to Christianity. Her romance with a fellow "comrade" figures heavily in the story.