BILL TRAVIS' DELI, an Old First Ward landmark and institution for 43 years, closed Saturday for the last time, ending an era.

At closing time, the little store at Vincennes Street and O'Connell Avenue was mobbed by neighbors who dropped in to say "goodbye" and to share a piece of sheet cake that one of them had decorated for the occasion.

Typically, Bill Travis put his keys on the table and announced that the last person to leave the store would be responsible for locking the door and securing the premises.

Then, hobbled by the pain of his nagging arthritis, the 71-year-old owner limped into the night and headed home from work for the last time.

For him, it had been an emotion-draining day.

That morning, 4-year-old Danny Smith came in to buy a nickel's worth of the penny candy. He left and came back to hug Bill one last time. "Bill," he sobbed, "I'm going to miss you."

That afternoon, an 80-year-old woman asked, "When you go, Bill, where am I going to buy my milk?"

Since Bill Travis opened the doors to the deli in 1947, Travis' was bread, milk, Oscar's pop, smokes and newspapers. In the Blizzard of '77, it was Travis, using a borrowed four-wheel drive vehicle, who made sure his customers had enough bread and milk to get by until city plows dug out the ward's blocked streets.

It was a place where customers could put their purchases on the "cuff" when they were short of cash. On Saturday, one of the debtors handed Bill a touching farewell card with a written message:

"I owe you $30. Here's $15, and I will bring the rest of the money to your house next week."

Travis' deli also was a place where a customer could pick an item and deposit the money in the cash register after making his or her own change.

Neighborhood retirees klatched there every day to discuss the news, stack the shelves and clean the walk. In good weather, Bill usually held court from a chair on the sidewalk, a perch from which he would express views on a broad spectrum of subjects, always lacing them with a droll sense of humor.

To runners passing the store and racing for the finish line during the annual Turkey Trot footrace, Bill would wave them by with the greeting, "Where have you been? I finished a half-hour ago."

The store was truly his place, and he held dominion over it. It opened early and closed late, seven days a week, closing briefly each day only for "the supper hour."

The store had been closed only twice in its 43 years -- once when Bill buried his wife, Rene, and when his daughter, Katie, married Schertzer, "the Dutchman."

The decision to close one more time was, perhaps, even more heart-wrenching for the owner. It was one he wrestled with privately for weeks, said his daughter, Sue.

Urged by doctors to conserve his strength for a battle with cancer, Travis announced last Wednesday that the place known to generations of First Warders as "the store" would close the following Saturday.

"He could have sold it," Ms. Travis said, "but the place had become an extension of himself and a part of his life. It was, in fact, his social life, and he just couldn't see anybody else running it."

Saturday night's closing was a bittersweet occasion. Presiding behind the counter for one last time, Travis packed grocery bags and, at the request of friends, he autographed them.

"It's still my corner," he told them as he left. "In the spring, I'll be sitting outside of it in my chair. Just you wait and see. . . ."