St. Bonaventure was held scoreless over the final seven minutes, 58 seconds and dropped a 53-52 decision to Cornell Thursday night before a crowd of 3,451 at the Reilly Center.

The Bonnies (1-2) gained their biggest second-half lead, 52-47, on Michael Burnett's jumper just inside the eight minute mark before the Big Red (1-1) chipped away, eventually taking the lead for good on Shawn Maharaj's lay-up with 2:58 left.

The Bonnies were unable to get a shot off over the final 3:55, losing the ball on a Chris Meadows offensive foul, two Bernard Jackson blocked shots -- and finally -- Jackson's steal of a post pass with six seconds left.

Jackson, a 6-9, 255 pound center, missed the front end of the one-and-one opportunity after being fouled with three seconds left. Bona's Kenrick Hamilton rebounded the miss and his outlet pass was knocked away, allowing the final seconds to tick off.

St. Bonaventure, which lost 94-73 at Niagara on Monday, drops to 1-2; The Big Red is 1-1.

"I thought we played extremely hard and we just had trouble with our shooting," said Bona coach Tom Chapman, whose Bonnies shot 40 percent for the game. "We needed a couple breaks that we didn't complete. I don't think this came down the last play. There were plays all throughout."

Maharaj led the Big Red with 15 points and Jackson added 12. Sophomore Jason Brower led the Bonnies with 11 points.

The Bonnies opened their largest first-half lead, 31-24, on Burnett's three-pointer with 3:22 left. Cornell's Maharaj scored the half's final five points, pulling the Big Red within 31-29.

Despite losing consecutive games, Chapman insists his club hasn't yet pushed the panic button.

"We're disappointed," he said, "but not discouraged.