Axl Rose, lead singer of the rock band Guns N' Roses, won't be prosecuted for allegedly bashing a neighbor with a bottle.

The district attorney's office said Wednesday the case was dropped for lack of evidence.

The 28-year-old singer and Gabriella Kantor had been bickering for some time before she alleged he hit her over the head with a wine bottle on Oct. 30.

Ms. Kantor claimed Rose was too noisy; he said she was a bothersome groupie trying to get into his inner circle.

Rose eventually got a restraining order preventing Ms. Kantor from coming near him, his wife or their guests.