A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty A. La Reau, a first-grade teacher at School 18 for more than 30 years, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Annunciation Catholic Church, Lafayette Avenue and Grant Street.

Prayers will be said at 9 in the McKendry-Dengler Funeral Home, 2540 Main St. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

Miss La Reau, who would have been 65 on Dec. 3, died Sunday (Nov. 25, 1990).

She received an outstanding teacher award in 1973. She had been retired since 1986.

A native of Buffalo and a lifelong resident of the city's West Side, Miss La Reau graduated from the former Annunciation elementary and high schools. She received a degree in home economics from what is now Buffalo State College in 1947.

She taught home economics in both Jamestown and Buffalo schools and was named to Phi Upsilon Omicron, the home economics honor society, before switching to elementary education and joining the faculty at School 18. She was active in the parent-teacher group there.

She had been a committee member of the Women Teachers Association of Buffalo for the past decade. She also was a member of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, the Buffalo Retired Teachers and the New York State Retired Teachers. She was a lifelong parishioner of Annunciation Church.

Survivors include a sister, Ann Kamp of Englewood, Fla.