Having stolen the show on ice, it was hard to begrudge Ray Sheppard the extra minutes he took to make his appearance in the post-game studio that is the New York Rangers' locker room.

After all, the secret to success in the Big Apple is to have the media looking for you, not the other way around.

Monday night in Madison Square Garden, Sheppard had them and the Buffalo Sabres right where he wanted them.

"I just tried to chip in where I could," the Buffalo Sabres castoff said after he scored two goals and helped the streaking New York Rangers roast the Buffalo Sabres, 5-0, before 14,940 in Madison Square Garden. "They have so many good players here you just try to do your best and see what happens."

On Monday, Sheppard -- who notched 38 goals for Buffalo in 1987-88 -- scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season for the Rangers. The latest output, combined with goals by Kelly Kisio, John Ogrodnick and Bernie Nicholls and some generally brutal play by the Sabres, lifted the Rangers to what is now a 10-game unbeaten streak. They also helped the Sabres look bad, as bad as they've looked at any time this season, both on and off the ice.

"Ray's been a surprise for us," said Rangers coach Roger Neilson, another ex-Sabre employee who deadpanned into the cameras. "We knew his situation. Buffalo gave up on him and when Neil (Rangers General Manager Neil Smith) said we could have him and it would cost us nothing, we thought maybe he would regain his scoring touch. He's done that, but we never expected him to be this good."

Sources said New York not only got the former all-rookie team right winger for nothing (actually next to nothing when you consider he was traded for cash -- likely $1 -- and future considerations), but New York could actually make money on the deal. The sources maintain that should Sheppard play in less than 45 games this season, Buffalo will pay New York an additional $50,000.

If he plays more, and it's likely he will, they will pay less, but still pay. Buffalo could get something out of the deal, but in the best-case scenario (Sheppard playing 60 games and scoring 30 goals) it amounts to a sixth-round draft choice.

Sheppard wasn't commenting on his contract status and Sabres General Manager Gerry Meehan wasn't immediately available to confirm or deny, but the off-ice scenario wasn't the key to this game anyway. It was on the ice where the Sabres couldn't compete with the Rangers.

New York was up, 3-0, after one period on mistakes by the Sabres and goals by Ogrodnick, Sheppard and Nicholls. It went to 4-0 after Kisio scored in the second period and and Sheppard made it 5-0 with another goal, with just under two minutes left in the game.

On almost every occasion, the Rangers resembled the Concorde leaving JFK International, while the Sabres moved with all the speed of the Statue of Liberty -- with the scaffolding still in place.

"Speed wasn't the factor," said Sabres defenseman Uwe Krupp. "We can stay with teams that have speed, but we just didn't play our style. We can't get into a shinny game with anyone. We've got to get in there and bang away. Play our style. We can maybe get into a game like that once in a while (and win), but over an 80-game season we need to win with hard work. We're a blue-collar team and when we try to be something else, it hurts us."

One need only look to this game and the previous two the Sabres played against the Rangers this month to side with Krupp. All told, New York outscored Buffalo, 16-7, in winning twice and tying once. Had Buffalo not rallied from a 5-3 deficit for a tie late in a game in Memorial Auditorium, the Rangers would have taken six points from the Sabres instead of five.

Sheppard had two assists in the first game (a 6-2 win at New York), a goal and an assist in the second (5-5 tie at Buffalo) and two goals Monday night. His 10 goals in 23 games with the Rangers betters by two his total with the Sabres last season. He's had six of those goals (and two assists) in his last six games and four of the goals have come on the road. Sheppard has also been a plus or even (plus-minus) player in 18 of those 23 games.

"He plays well defensively and he gives us the balance we needed," said Neilson. "We have the Turcotte line (second-year center Darren Turcotte) and the Kisio line and this line. Ray's a guy who can play with Bernie (center Nicholls) and give us a third scoring line. On any night, we can send out lines and the other team doesn't know who to check because they don't know who's going to be doing the scoring."

Funny, Buffalo was supposed to have a team like that. Even after it gave Sheppard away.