QUIETLY, and often without much media hype, the hamburger side of the fast-food industry has been testing and introducing new products to appeal to the more health-conscious junk food junkies among us.

While many hamburger chains installed salad bars during the 1980s, the dawn of the 1990s signaled the entrance of tasty alternatives to fat-ladened burgers, shakes and french fries.

Products being tested or recently introduced into the fast-food foray include Burger King's BK (broiled chicken) Broiler, McDonald's reduced-fat burgers and low-fat shakes, Kentucky Fried Chicken's Lite 'N Crispy lightly breaded skinless chicken fried in vegetable oil, bran muffins and reduced-fat fries.

Some new menu items, such as the BK Broiler, hit the market with much advertising fanfare. But other products appeared with little more than brochures and signs on tray covers.

"I don't think it's a full media blitz," said Bob Bernstein, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co. in St. Louis. "At fried chicken and fried fish restaurants (that offered a broiled or baked version), customers still opted for the fried version. It's just an extension of the menu, not a complete turnaround."

Bernstein said a fast health-food chain, called Delite's, opened in the Southwest but then filed for bankruptcy.

Delite's dilemma could have made other chains wary of being identified as purely health-food stores, even though they have expanded their menus so that there's something appealing to everyone, Bernstein said.

"You can turn off as many people as you turn on with that," said Philip Lempert, editor of the Lempert Report, a biweekly marketing trend report for the food industry.

The restaurants' approach to healthy product introductions has been subtle, and relies heavily on point-of-purchase advertising and brochures, said Lempert, who also is host of a consumer radio program called Insight.

"They don't want to scare off other potential customers," Lempert said. But "clearly, it's a segment of the fast-food menu that will increase."

Fast-food giants, such as Burger King, withheld specifics on total marketing dollars spent to launch their low-fat, low-calorie entries into the market. Some said products still are being tested, so a marketing strategy has not yet been planned.

Others dispute the idea that nutritional menu options don't get the same attention as other foods and special offers.

McDonald's this month made a "major" media announcement that it is test marketing the "Lean Deluxe" hamburger in the Harrisburg, Pa., area, said Melissa Oakley, spokeswoman for McDonald's Corp. The burger has 310 calories, or about 100 calories less than a Quarter Pounder when combined with the usual fixings.

In Buffalo last May, McDonald's introduced its low-fat yogurt shake and low-fat frozen yogurt with television commercials, said Andrea J. Blair, who handles McDonald's for Stern Advertising Inc. in Cleveland.

The shake was mentioned again in July during heavy promotions for the combination meal, which includes a burger, fries and the shake, Ms. Blair said from her Buffalo office.

The introduction of Paul Newman salad dressings brought new emphasis to Burger King's old salads, said Michael R. Evans, spokesman for Burger King Corp.

But market analysts said it is still too soon to gauge the new products' impact on sales.

The burger business generates about $23.8 billion in annual sales, said Robert J. O'Brien, director of sales and market development for NPD/CREST, a Park Ridge, Ill., market research firm.

According to the weekly trade journal Nation's Restaurant News, McDonald's Corp., with a projected $12.835 billion in sales for 1990, is the market leader with a 35.8 percent share. Burger King should have $5.7 billion in sales by year-end and garner 15.9 percent of the market. Hardee's may post $3.25 billion in sales for 9.05 percent of the market and Wendy's International should take in $3.06 billion for a 8.56 percent share.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has about half of the fast-food fried chicken industry, a company spokesman said.

Although the fast-food industry is testing new alternatives to high-fat and high-calorie foods, nutrition experts have said that does not mean fast food has become health food.

The public eye was trained on the fat content of fast-food recently when Phil Sokolof, an Omaha, Neb., industrialist and anti-cholesterol crusader, placed anti-McDonald's ads in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and several other newspapers.

The ads proclaimed: "McDonald's, Your Hamburgers Have Too Much Fat!" and asked McDonald's to reduce the fat in its hamburgers by 10 percent in order to lower cholesterol levels for Americans.

McDonald's initially balked, said the ad contained errors and asked the papers that published it not to do so again.

However, McDonald's and Wendy's soon followed Burger King and several other fast-food chains in switching to all-vegetable oils for cooking french fries.

It is not clear whether the movement in the industry is an attempt to ease pressure from health-food advocates or to remain competitive with restaurants that offer low-fat alternatives.

"It's no secret that consumers are more conscious of what they eat than they were 10 years ago," said Richard M. Detwieler, spokesman for Kentucky Fried Chicken in Louisville, Ky. "We're trying to address that consumer need."

"You want to offer menu diversity and give people a choice," said Burger King's Evans. "This encourages repeat visits."