Jessica Inglut has elevated the term "school spirit" to a new level.

The eighth-grader is a leader in class activities, has good grades and has played sports. She led a federal inspection tour that helped Triangle Academy win national honors this year.

But the middle school has given her a great gift in return -- love to help her face cancer.

The 13-year-old smiles when asked what keeps her spirit up. That's easy.

"I get to go to school. I was crying when I couldn't," Jessica replied.

Today, she was honored as Youth of the Month by the Common Council.

"She has given so much life to all she has touched and asks only for love in return," Jill N. Bartkowski, her principal, wrote to Council President George K. Arthur.

Jessica, the daughter of Dan and Sharon Burke of Macamley Street, said she did not care for school until she came to Triangle Academy as a fifth-grader.

A few years before, the school was on the state's decertification warning list. Mrs. Bartkowski set her goal to not only get off the list, but to have Triangle Academy named a national school of excellence.

Everyone was excited about the mission, and Jessica wanted to help. So she got involved in school activities, including the tutoring of mentally handicapped students.

Jessica helped them learn living skills, took them to movies and bowling.

"My first day, I knew everybody," she said. Jessica literally took center stage the next year at a school assembly. She was asked to substitute as master of ceremonies at a program on African-American music. She was a natural, addressing an audience of 350.

"I like to do it," she said. "It's the most exciting thing to do. I wasn't afraid to do anything."

In seventh grade, she applied for the Common Council's "Council Member for a Day" program. In her essay, she said that if she were a Council member, she would build more parks, expand recess and improve roads.

South Council Member Brian M. Higgins said her optimism appealed to him. He selected her for the program a year ago and nominated her for today's honor.

Also while she was in seventh grade, Jessica gave a tour of her school to visitors from the U.S. Education Department. It was an important part of their evaluation to determine whether the school was worthy of national recognition.

But earlier this year, Jessica began to notice that she tired more easily and was short of breath. Those were the first symptoms of her cancer -- Ewing's sarcoma.

Tests in August revealed cancerous tumors in her ribs, lungs, spine and esophagus. Doctors at Roswell Park Cancer Institute began chemotherapy immediately.

In September, the school received its national excellence award. Teachers paid for her flight to Washington, D.C., and took her shopping to buy two outfits for the trip.

After returning, Jessica faced the challenge of major surgery. On Oct. 31, she had part of her lung, one rib and fragments of four other ribs removed.

She returned to Triangle Academy on Monday. Her mother now takes her to radiation treatment every morning, and every three weeks, she receives chemotherapy.

"My friends, at first, were scared," Jessica said. ". . . I think they're uncomfortable because it happened to me."

Jessica is "a fighter and doesn't give up, Mrs. Burke said. ". . . She loves going to school."

Doctors have encouraged Jessica to fight her battle with cancer one day at a time. The surgery was successful in removing cancer from the bone and much of the lungs, but tumors remain in her esophagus and spine, Mrs. Burke said.

"She came up to me for the first time last week asking, 'Am I going to die?' I told her that we all face the possibility of death every time we go out the door.

"I said the only thing that is not fair is that you're facing it at 13."