ROSEMARY BATT IS BRIDE IN CAMBRIDGE, MASS.,
i Rosemary Batt of Boston, Mass., daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerome A. Batt of Williamsville, and Ronald Jay Applegate of Somerville, Mass., exchanged nup tial vows Saturday at 4 p.m. in Swedenborg Chapel, Cambridge, Mass.
The Rev. Robert Tafel performed the ceremony for the bride and the son of the Rev. and Mrs. Virgil P. Applegate of Middletown, Ohio. A reception was given in Sheraton Commander Inn, Cambridge. The newly married couple will be at home in Boston.
A consultant for World Bank in Washington, D.C., the bride is a graduate of Cornell University and has a master's degree from University of Kentucky. She is a candidate for a doctorate in Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management. The bridegroom, development director for Acre Development Corp., Lowell, Mass., has bachelor's and master's degrees from University of Cincinnati.
