En route to the Pocono Mountains are Nicholas A. Macchia and his bride, the former Jennifer A. Stempowski, who were married Saturday at 2 p.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church.

The Rev. Edward E. Muerder of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, North Java, performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael L. Stempowski of West Seneca and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas J. Macchia of Kenmore. A reception was given in Harvey D. Morin Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars, clubrooms. The couple will live in Orchard Park.

A graduate of St. Mary High School, the bride attends Canisius College and is assistant supervisor/credit analyst for Sears Roebuck and Co. Credit Central. The bridegroom, a computer specialist with Internal Revenue Service, is a graduate of Kenmore West High School and Canisius College.