Q I PURCHASED A hearing aid on Aug. 20 and the contract stated, "30-day return guarantee is applicable."

The aid was returned on Sept. 10 or 11 and the owner of the store assured me that I would be getting a refund. I called him back on Sept. 26 to tell him that I hadn't received my money yet and he told me he was a little behind in his work but a check for my $415 would be sent to me that day.

He has held my refund money since then without so much as an apology for the delay. I am on Social Security and the money is far more important to me than it could be to them. You have helped me before and I'm hoping you can help me with this problem as well.

-- A.L., East Aurora

A "I RECEIVED NEWS POWER'S complaint and was somewhat surprised," the shop's owner says. "This customer returned his hearing aid on Sept. 14 and was informed at that time that a refund would be made in about 30 days.

"I told him the aid had to be returned to the factory for acceptance prior to a refund being issued. The purpose for this is for the factory to inspect the aid and determine whether or not the aid had been damaged or altered, etc.

"The refund should have been made to him on Oct. 10, but through an oversight on our part, the file was not pulled.

"The customer contacted us shortly before receiving this complaint and informed us that he did not receive his check. I did apologize for the delay and shortly afterward, the $415 refund was mailed to him.

"I have been in business for many years and this is the first complaint that I am aware of. I hope I did not cause him any distress."

CONSUMER GRAMS: To Dawn Olivieri of Orchard Park from the customer services department of Colorful Images in Boulder, Colo.: "The matter concerning a problem with her order has now been resolved and we have sent her a refund check." . . .

. . . To Fred LaPeruto of Derby from Roberta Phillips of Museum Editions Ltd. of Unionville, Pa.: "We received the notice that he had not received his print 'Rork's Drift' yet. A tracer was requested through UPS and a replacement print has now been shipped." . . .

. . . To Fred Frantz of Alden from Sears Product Services here: "The customer has been contacted by the supervisor of repair for Electronic Bushwackers. He was informed that on this unit, the blade cannot be sharpened. A replacement blade is available for $20.99 plus tax. He was satisfied with this solution to his problem."