Carolyn D. Attea became the bride of Mark G. Barberio during a ceremony performed by Monsignor Joseph D. Joseph at 6 p.m. Friday in St. John Maron Catholic Church.

Mr. and Mrs. Theodore M. Attea, parents of the bride, and Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Barberio, the bridegroom's parents, are of Williamsville.

A reception was given in Salvatore's Italian Gardens before the newly married couple left for a cruise to the Bahamas and a trip to Orlando, Fla. They will make their home in Williamsville. A graduate of Holy Angels Academy and St. Bonaventure University, the bride is a product process manager for GAR Associates Inc.

The bridegroom, assistant controller of Mark IV Industries Inc., is a graduate of Williamsville East High School and Rochester Institute of Technology. He has a master's degree in business administration from University at Buffalo.