More than 3 million pints of blood have been donated since the American Red Cross Blood Services Buffalo Region began collecting blood in 1950.

Special recognition is given to individuals who have reached the five-gallon donor level, which means they have donated a pint of blood on 40 separate occasions.

These donors, who come from all areas and walks of life, are joined by a sense of helping humanity. To join them in giving the gift of life for patients at 44 regional hospitals, call the Red Cross at 886-7500.

Michael J. Maloney Cheektowaga

John P. Moskal Norman J. Freiheit Joseph J. Jezioro

West Seneca Amherst Cheektowaga

Daniel F. Sikorski Carl J. Poydock Jr. Henry Smardz

Cheektowaga West Seneca East Aurora