Representatives of MCA Inc. and Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. Ltd. continued to hold talks Thursday on an acquisition of MCA by Matsushita at a price between $70 and $75 a share, sources said.

The sources, who said meetings would continue in New York today, also disputed reports in the Japanese press that said an accord had been struck at a price between $75 and $80 a share.

At $70 to $75 a share, the deal would be worth about $6.4 billion to $6.8 billion. MCA initially had sought as much as $90 a share.