Two women were robbed Wednesday morning in incidents on the East Side and in North Buffalo in which they lost a total of $810, police said. One thief eluded pursuers and changed clothes.

Police reported a man forced his way into the car of Doris Mallard, 56, when she got in after pumping gas at a gas station at East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue at 7 a.m.

He pulled out a pistol and ordered her to drive several blocks to Butler Place near Humboldt Parkway. The gunman took her purse with $110 and personal items and fled on foot.

In the other robbery at 10:30 a.m., police reported that Concetta La Martina, 62, was walking on Sterling Avenue near Hertel Avenue when a tall, stocky man came up from behind and knocked her to the pavement.

The man grabbed her shoulder bag with about $700 and fled north on Sterling, chased by two people who saw the robbery, police said.

The robber dashed into a yard at 135 Sterling, where he made a quick change of clothes from a Bills jacket and blue sweat pants to a gray sweater and dark pants, police said.