It is good to see the signs now required on lawns treated with pesticides. Why not extend this practice to indoor applications? Indoor contamination can be worse, especially with the newer buildings sealed so tight. We should have the right of informed discretion concerning toxic exposure where we eat, shop and work.

With low-odor pesticides being applied and with a growing number of people being diagnosed as chemically sensitive, who needs involuntary exposure?

TED JARZABEK

Buffalo