So maybe James Spader does present Susan Sarandon with a Dust Buster in the movie "White Palace." And maybe she really does need it to clean up her disheveled apartment.

But most people agree that gift-giving should be a little more luxurious. At the very least, it should be more personal.

It doesn't matter how many shopping days are left. When it comes to buying presents for some women, all the time in the world won't help.

You don't need time. You don't necessarily even need a lot of money. You need ideas . . . such as these:

'A' is for accessories

You've heard it before. Accessories are a great way to go.

"They're a neat way for a woman to update her wardrobe, and you don't have to know sizes," said wardrobe consultant Susan Kaminsky, in a list of last-minute shopping tips from JCPenney.

"An extravagant Givenchy handbag in a new shape or a briefcase is something every woman would love but wouldn't necessarily buy for herself," she said.

Same with wonderfully colored zippered leather makeup cases -- Anne Klein for St. Thomas is just one line available locally -- or the ever-popular hip packs or belt bags.

For professional women, scarves dress up career clothes as well as winter coats. Locally, the Anderson Little Co. is just one place to shop for 100 percent silk scarves ($20) in a bevy of colors and patterns.

An umbrella -- either in a solid color or stylish print -- is another accessory that counts, especially when spring rolls around. While the fold-up styles are handy, don't overlook some of the full-size umbrellas with feisty patterns and decorative handles. Many stores sell them, including Mabel Danahy Inc., Jenss and Bonwit Teller.

Gift baskets always are a hit. Crabtree & Evelyn, in Buffalo and Snyder, is a favorite stop-off for those who like to pamper women with potpourri, soaps, bath oils and more.

The Icing, a clothing and accessories boutique at Boulevard and Eastern Hills malls, this year is offering gift baskets filled not with scents but with those all-important fashion extras.

"They'll be done in all different sizes and prices and can be filled with headbands, earrings and other accessories," said Anne Dettman, manager of the Boulevard Mall store.

And, in true gift basket style, salespersons will wrap up the works in cellophane and tie them with bows. Prices range from $15 to $300.

Pocket mirrors with ornate tops ($15 to $25) are swell stocking stuffers. The whole '60s look -- especially wide headbands -- is big. So is anything sequined, Ms. Dettman said. But not just any sequins: The newest are dime-size paillettes.

"These can be found on cruise wear, T-shirts, headbands and handbags, and they'll go right into spring," she added.

Tracking the trends

Sweater weather is here, and anything warm and woolly is welcome right about now.

"It's going to be a great year for novelty sweaters, everything from embellished hand-knit cottons to a reintroduction of Lurex sweaters," said Roger Holzheimer, general manager of Bonwit Teller, Walden Galleria.

Eddie Bauer, both the store at Walden Galleria and the catalog, offers a tempting selection of Nordic-inspired pullovers and cardigans. And sweaters from Carroll Reed range from tweedy cardigans to knits with hand-embroidered details.

Liz Claiborne also has introduced lots of new looks in time for the holidays. One hand-knit sweater, in blue stone cotton, features a yoke pattern similar to that found on Icelandic sweaters. A cropped cardigan in red, black and white is warm and fashionable.

Color is the biggest news from the sporty Liz & Co. collection. Key pieces include mock turtlenecks, leggings, stirrup pants, cropped jackets and sweat shirts -- all vividly colored in blasts of fuchsia, orange, kelly green and grape combined with black.

Buy a woman anything with a drawstring waist -- especially a hooded, parka-like topper -- and she'll be right in style.

Another festive look for the holidays: a sweater that is crocheted at the V-neck and bottom, worn over a lacy top. The sweater is available at the Icing in pink, coral, teal, red and black.

Robes may seem to fall in the category of cliche Christmas gifts, but a luxurious robe -- especially one that does double duty as a hostess gown or even as couch potato garb -- is a terrific idea.

Or go for all-out comfort. On a chilly morning, nothing makes stepping out of the shower easier than slipping into a thick terry robe.

A few other ideas

Clothe her in a bodysuit, jewel-neck blouse or silk charmeuse turtleneck. All are fashionable alternatives to last year's blouse.

Indulge her with chocolate truffles, popcorn, even bubble gum -- all specially packaged by Bonwit Teller in purple and white tins.

Treat her to her favorite perfume -- or introduce her to a new one. A few of the season's popular scents: Boucheron, Giorgio Beverly Hills, Calvin Klein's Eternity, Knowing by Estee Lauder, Bijan, Sung, Cartier and Chanel.

If all else fails, go for a gift certificate. It's a thoughtful gift, really, especially for a woman who loves to shop.