Want to play Santa to an elderly person this year? Nursing home residents, at-home shut-ins, convalescents in hospitals and those seniors who live alone will appreciate a gift that's tailor-planned just for them.

The list of gifts is quite extensive, and you can pick and choose from inexpensive to some quite luxurious items. However, whatever you choose, make sure it really fits the individual's needs, and do any necessary assembling beforehand.

One store that can be very helpful is Dowd Inc., 1010 Main St., Buffalo. "Most think of the store as strictly medical supplies," says Deborah L. LaRue, a sales representative. Of course, they do have rental equipment of large medical items. But if you check with the store, you will find many accessories to make daily living a little easier.

The bathroom safety items are numerous and can help prevent many accidents. Bathtub safety rails and grab bars are available in a variety of sizes. They attach easily to side of the tub.

Or try an Akros cushion (combination of foam and gel), which makes sitting more comfortable when used on any chair, car seat or other sitting surface.

If you know someone who has had a hip replacement, knee injury or has arthritis that makes full bending of the leg painful, you might wish to purchase a high lounger chair for them. It allows the user to sit comfortably and enter or exit the chair with minimal effort.

Also available are special kitchen equipment, dressing and grooming aids. For further gift ideas check the store, or phone 883-8188.

Another great service that many may not be aware of is Sophisticated Seniors. A mobile shopping unit, owned by Linda Shea, is almost a complete retail store on wheels. Ms. Shea brings her merchandise -- racks of clothing and more adaptive for many special needs -- right to nursing homes and some local hospitals.

You can choose from Velcro closure nightgowns, snap closure house coats, daytime and better dresses, lingerie, stockings and even shoes.

"Besides the whole Buffalo area, we travel to Rochester and parts of Pennsylvania," Ms. Shea said. "We will take special orders, but most times people have an idea of what they want, right off the rack. We do hope to open a local store, but don't think it will be before the holidays."

Of course, a person giving a gift from this unit can be present when the clothing is being shown and give Shea a call afterward. She will be happy to process your order. You can phone her at 627-2034.

Most local department, hardware and health food stores have many special items for seniors. Local nurseries can help with foam rubber kneeling pads for senior gardeners (or any gardener, for that matter). Some even have handles or small seats included.

A bird feeder placed where the recipient can see it, with the promise to fill it every couple of days in the winter, also is a nice gift. Or how about a large size indoor, outdoor thermometer?

Check hardware stores for timers to turn home lights on and off automatically, or for rechargeable flashlights that plug into ordinary sockets. And, there's always an automatic garage door opener. Installed, of course.

A season of lawn mowing or snow plowing service is another excellent gift.

Older eyes might appreciate a telephone with large numerals. Check the phone company or other stores that sell phones. The phone company also has phones that help the hearing impaired. And while you're at it, make a new phone book, writing (in large letters) all frequently used names, addresses and numbers in it to accompany the new phone.

Other gifts that can be purchased in many local department and discount stores that will give comfort and pleasure to senior citizens are: book light that clamps to the book for reading in bed; electric shavers; heating pad; contour pillows; bed jacket; two-sided mirrors (regular and magnifying); writing paper, ball-point pens, stamps; large-numeral playing cards; super-length shoe horns and slippers with skid-resistant soles.