Yusef Abdullah Rahman, 21, known as the "Riverhead Sniper," was sentenced Wednesday to 42 years to life in prison for a 1988 terror spree in which one man was killed and three were wounded.

Assistant District Attorney Randall Hinrichs had asked Suffolk County Judge Harvey Sherman for the maximum sentence of 50 years to life in prison but said he was satisfied that Rahman would not be eligible for parole until 2032. He said Rahman also faces extradition to Missouri, where he is wanted on murder charges.

Rahman's four-day sniping spree in 1988 terrorized residents on Long Island's eastern end, where Bernard Heaney, 30, was shot four times and killed while standing outside a garage in Flanders and three people were suffered gunshot wounds while sitting in their homes. Rahman contended during his trial that he was part of a secret government task force assigned to special missions, but in October, a jury found him guilty of murder.